Everett High band leaves for inauguration concert

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Before you even had your cup of coffee this morning dozens of high school students from Michigan’s capital were wide awake to start the trip of a lifetime.

Members of the Everett Viking Marching Band are taking part in the presidential inauguration celebrations.

This morning our 6 news photojournalist Ian Kast was there as they boarded their bus and hit the road.

“The bottom dropped out of my stomach, I was like no way did this happen, but it’s happening,” said band director Penny Filonczuk. “And we are just so very we’re really blessed to be taking this trip, the kids are going to have a wonderful time.”

“I have always wanted to go, I’m a huge history buff,” said sophomore band member Julia Tominski. “I’ve always wanted to see the capital and the monuments and everything.”

“Last year we had a lot of fun when we went and marched in the memorial parade, so this year I figure this will be a lot of fun,” adds sophomore band member Jordan Walter. “I may not particularly support the person but I do honor the position and I’m really excited to go.”

“I have only had three people try and convince me we need to cancel this trip, but the majority people said you know what it’s about America, its not about who’s taking the office, it’s about who we are as people in this country,” adds Filonczuk.

The marching band will be performing tomorrow during the “Welcome Celebration Concert” at the Lincoln Memorial.

Also during their visit the students will get to tour historic sites and building in Washington DC.