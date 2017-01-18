DeVos hearing heats up the Hill

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It was a controversial confirmation hearing Tuesday for Michigan native Betsy DeVos.

She’s Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education.

Today senators, political and education experts continue to question her nomination.

During her confirmation hearing Tuesday the questions for Betsy DeVos ranged from accountability in schools to the Disabilities Education Act.

Many answers are creating headlines today.

Some senators even questioned her merit. “Do you think if you were not a multi-billionaire, if your family has not made hundreds of millions of dollars of contributions to the Republican party that you would be sitting here today?,” asked Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Responses like this one on gun control in schools led to a heated back and forth.

“You can’t say definitively today that guns shouldn’t be in schools?,” asked one senator. To which DeVos replied “Well, I will refer back to Sen. Enzi and the school that he was talking about in Wyoming I think probably there I would imagine there is a gun in the school to protect from potential grizzlies.”

MSU professor Matt Grossmann says answers like this one are not uncommon to keep both the president-elect and the senators happy.

“Sometimes you hear these awkward constructions and really what they’re trying to do is not make either side mad,” said Grossman.

Michigan Education Association’s Steve Cook says there is no excuse for DeVos’s performance.

“Prior to the hearing yesterday I had an assumption that I had more knowledge of education than she really does and that is depressing,” said Cook. “I didn’t think the pick could be worse and it actually was.”