Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s help to find three people wanted for felonies. Two are wanted by the city of Lansing and one by Eaton County. They are (left to right):

Iyonna Tanisha Carson-Pops has a felony warrant for assault out of Eaton County. Carson-Pops is a black female, 25, 5’5″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Mikeland Dwaine Thomas has a felony warrant for armed robbery out of Lansing. Thomas is a black male, 30, 5’8” and weighs 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Julie Ann Croft has a felony warrant for larceny out of Lansing. Croft is a white female, 37, 5’4″ and weighs 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on any of these three people, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.