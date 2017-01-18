A new highly effective hacking technique is targeting Gmail users

LANSING, MI – Be careful when you open an attachment on Gmail. There has been a popular phishing technique circulating that allows hackers to get into your account and then use your contacts to hack more people. The email will include an attachment that will prompt users to log into their Gmail account on a separate window. Once the user logs in through the link the attacker presented to them, the hacker now has access to everything within a users email.

The easiest way to protect yourself is to check the text before the website URL. If there are multiple symbols before the https, be cautious. Users should also be aware of the length of the URL on the location bar. If the text after the .com is about a page long, be cautious as well.

As of now, there is no way to check if your account has been compromised but you can check your login activity on your Gmail account.

You can also set up a two-step verification for your account. By doing this, Google will call or text your phone a unique code every time you log in. Without the code, you can’t gain access. Learn how to set it up here. This is a very important security step because if a hacker is trying to gain access to your account, they will not be able to unless they have your phone.