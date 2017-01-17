University of Michigan announces efforts to address poverty

By Published: Updated:
ap_758171330576

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – The University of Michigan is announcing a series of projects as part of its new initiative to address poverty.

The effort called “Poverty Solutions” will explore and test models to ease the effects of poverty and broadly share that knowledge. The Ann Arbor school on Tuesday is revealing details of nine projects funded through the program with grants totaling $200,000.

The projects include efforts to alert low-income homeowners about an exemption to reduce their property taxes. Others include employing health workers in neighborhoods to help residents and collaborative community-academic research partnerships.

The program is co-sponsored by the Detroit Urban Research Center, a partnership among the U-M schools of Public Health, Nursing and Social Work; the Detroit Health Department; Henry Ford Health System; and nine community-based organizations.

