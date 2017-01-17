A delicious Taco Dinner fundraiser will be served from 6:00-7:30pm on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at the Redeemer Church in Lansing. They will have all-you-can-eat tacos, refried bends, Mexican rice, beverages and dessert.

The prices will be $8.00 per adult; $7.00 per senior citizen 60+ and $3.00 per child under 10 years old.

Everyone is welcome. There is no reservation necessary and there is carry-out available.

Redeemer Church is located at 2727 West Holmes Road in Lansing (south of Mt. Hope, between Pleasant Grove and Catherine).

For more information contact the church office at 517-882-8000 or janhite@abcglobal.net.