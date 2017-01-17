Taco Dinner Fundraiser

By Published:
ap_03093007292

A delicious Taco Dinner fundraiser will be served from 6:00-7:30pm on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at the Redeemer Church in Lansing. They will have all-you-can-eat tacos, refried bends, Mexican rice, beverages and dessert.

The prices will be $8.00 per adult; $7.00 per senior citizen 60+ and $3.00 per child under 10 years old.

Everyone is welcome. There is no reservation necessary and there is carry-out available.

Redeemer Church is located at 2727 West Holmes Road in Lansing (south of Mt. Hope, between Pleasant Grove and Catherine).

For more information contact the church office at 517-882-8000 or janhite@abcglobal.net.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s