Suzy Merchant to take leave of absence

MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant is taking a leave of absence after health issues have sidelined her.

Merchant checked into a hospital in New Jersey following the team’s game against Rutgers after she reported symptoms similar to the January 1st game against Illinois.

Merchant passed out at the Illinois game and had to be helped off the court.

She subsequently missed MSU’s game against Purdue on January 4th, though she returned on the 7th for the Spartans game against Nebraska.

After her return, she said the while the exact reason for the fainting spell remained unknown, she seemed to chalk it up to the life she leads as a head coach.

“I guess I have to re-evaluate and do a better job of taking care of myself, you know,” she said on January 8th. “Just catching up with me, I guess. I really don’t know what happened – we’re still trying to figure it out – but everybody tells me I need to eat more, need to stay hydrated more, need to sleep more. But that really doesn’t always coincide with coaching, you know, so I have to make a concerted effort to do a better job that way.”

Merchant did not pass out at the Rutgers game, but the leave of absence means she will not be there when the women take on Northwestern in Evanston tonight.

Associate Head Coach Amaka `Mox’ Agugua will lead the Spartans in that game.

Officials don’t know when Merchant will return to the team.

This is Merchant’s 10th year as MSU’s head coach. She previously coached at Eastern Michigan and Saginaw Valley State. She attended Central Michigan University.