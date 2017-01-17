New company takes ownership of WLNS-TV

There’s a new owner in town.

That’s after the Nexstar Media Group took possession of WLNS-TV and a bunch of other stations that used to be owned by a company called Media General.

Nexstar’s $4.6 billion purchase of Media General makes the company one of the biggest broadcast companies in the nation.

The deal basically doubles the size of the Texas-based company to 171 full power TV stations in 100 markets across the country. All together, the new company has the potential to reach almost 39% of all U.S. television households.

“Our acquisition of Media General marks a significant milestone in Nexstar’s 20 year history of growth, which has been predicated on our unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service to the local communities where we operate,” said Perry Sook, Chairman, President and CEO of Nexstar in a press release. “Our increased scale will allow us to create news bureaus in more state capitals than any other broadcaster, and Nexstar Media Group will produce over 3,500 hours a week of local news for medium and small markets while employing almost 10,000 people,” he said.

Sook also said the company is committed to local news.

“The focus of our corporate, station-level and digital teams on local leadership, local vision and local targeting is the foundation of our positive near- and long-term financial outlook,” he said.