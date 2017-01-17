Lacrosse player: I killed guinea pig to end suffering

By Published: Updated:
ap_041009023874

GROSSE ILE, Mich. (AP) – A high school lacrosse player admits he killed a guinea pig before a game in suburban Detroit but only to end suffering.

The 17-year-old appeared in Juvenile Court on Tuesday, a week after two older teammates were treated as adults and sentenced to probation.

The teen, who was 16 at the time, says he killed the guinea pig because it was in pain. Members of the Grosse Ile (EEL) High School lacrosse team had gathered last spring for some type of ritual.

The case could be dismissed against the teen if he stays out of trouble and performs community service. He’ll return to court on April 24.

The guinea pig was stabbed, beaten with a bat and thrown into the Detroit River. Some players smeared blood on their faces.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s