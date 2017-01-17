Ingham County Animal Control reduces adoption fees on elder cats

cat

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Animal Control is looking to set up some of its older cats with families by lowering adoption fees.

Adoption fees for cats six and older have been dropped to $15.

Normally the fee is $45.

Adoptions must still meet application and interview requirements, along with proof of landlord permission for renters.

The reduced rate was made possible by donations made to the Tom Conner Fund in honor of the long-time animal control volunteer who passed away last year.

All cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

