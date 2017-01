DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A large pole barn in Eaton County was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Delta River Drive around 1:30 a.m.

Crews from multiple fire departments were required for the scene.

According to fire officials, two goats and over a dozen chickens died in the fire.

The fire did not spread to the house and the family was not injured.

Fire investigators will return to the scene to determine the cause.