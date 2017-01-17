Dan Gilbert to Trump: ‘Stop the Twitter thing’

DETROIT — Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert offered a piece of advice to President-elect Donald Trump in a speech at the start of the North American International Auto Show.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, asked how Trump could help Detroit’s resurgence, Gilbert, who’s invested billions in the city in recent years, said the president-elect can start by moving away from aggressive social media activity.

“First things here: Stop the Twitter thing,” he said. “If you’re not running a business at the incredible cost and burden of silliness coming out of the federal governments, there’s stuff that makes sense. There’s reasonability, and it’s not easy.”

Trump has potential, Gilbert said, to make the nation’s business environment more friendly with his real estate background.

“Whether you love or hate him, the fact that he’s a real estate developer is probably a good thing for urban cores,” Gilbert said. “He understands the challenges businesses or companies and developers have in urban cores.”

The two billionaires met before the election in Detroit, discussing urban cores, the auto industry, entrepreneurial activity and start-ups and ecosystems, Gilbert said.

“He would be very good for cities,” Gilbert said, adding that Trump could ease regulatory fears that keep businesses from investing.

“Once you free them of that, you’ll see a big demand of labor from this company, but [Trump] has a ways to go,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert spoke at the Cobo Center as automakers prepared to unveil new vehicles at the Detroit auto show.

