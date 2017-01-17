Clinton County Sheriff warns of new online scam

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The office of the Clinton County Sheriff has issued a warning about a recent scam looking to steal people’s information.

According to the Sheriff’s office, there’s an online scam survey that claims to be Charter.

The scam tells residents that they will receive a free gift for taking the survey, if they pay for shipping and handling.

The scammer then receives residents’ financial information.

Sheriff’s officials say that this a classic scam, and to not give out any information.

