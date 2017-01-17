“Ally” Pet of the day January 17

By Published: Updated:

Ally is visiting from the Cascades Humane Society in Jackson. She is a four-year-old female pitbull with beautiful gray and white coloring. She is looking for a fun family to be loved by. She’s spayed and up to date on all of her vaccines and is ready to go home.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s