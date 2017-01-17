“Ally” Pet of the day January 17

Ally is visiting from the Cascades Humane Society in Jackson. She is a four-year-old female pitbull with beautiful gray and white coloring. She is looking for a fun family to be loved by. She’s spayed and up to date on all of her vaccines and is ready to go home.
