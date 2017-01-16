Woman, 20, dies in sledding accident at Boyne Mountain

By Published:
sledding

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (AP) – A sheriff says a Detroit-area woman has died after falling off a sled and into a building at Boyne Mountain Resort.

Charlevoix County Sheriff Sheriff’s Charles Vondra says 20-year-old Sally Ottenhoff of Grosse Point Park died at a hospital following the accident about 3 a.m. Sunday. She had been staying with family and friends at a private condominium at the northern Michigan resort.

Vondra says Ottenhoff was traveling at a high speed when she either fell or jumped from a round orange saucer. Her momentum carried her another 30 yards before she struck the building,

Boyne Mountain president and general manager Ed Grice issued a statement saying the resort doesn’t allow the use of any form of sledding equipment on trails intended for skiing and snowboarding.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s