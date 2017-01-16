UPDATE: Tragedy strikes Eaton Rapids family second time in week

UPDATE: The mother has passed away from her injuries.

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) – Tragedy has struck again for an Eaton Rapids family.

On Saturday, January 7th, just after 6:30 p.m. a vehicle carrying four members of the family slid off eastbound I-96 near Hagadorn.

The vehicle, carrying two adults and two children, rolled over several times.

A 14-year-old daughter died at the scene and the mother was seriously injured.

The father and 11-year-old daughter had minor injuries.

The mother is hospitalized in critical condition.

Today Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told 6 News that the family has been hit again by tragedy.

The sheriff said the father has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Wriggelsworth is not releasing the names of the victims.

The sheriff said the 11-year-old daughter is part of an extended family that could provide care for the child.