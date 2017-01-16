UPDATE: Tragedy strikes Eaton Rapids family second time in week

By Published: Updated:
rollover-i-96

UPDATE: The mother has passed away from her injuries.

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) – Tragedy has struck again for an Eaton Rapids family.

On Saturday, January 7th, just after 6:30 p.m. a vehicle carrying four members of the family slid off eastbound I-96 near Hagadorn.

The vehicle, carrying two adults and two children, rolled over several times.

A 14-year-old daughter died at the scene and the mother was seriously injured.

The father and 11-year-old daughter had minor injuries.

The mother is hospitalized in critical condition.

Today Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told 6 News that the family has been hit again by tragedy.

The sheriff said the father has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Wriggelsworth is not releasing the names of the victims.

The sheriff said the 11-year-old daughter is part of an extended family that could provide care for the child.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s