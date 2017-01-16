Storm Preparation Information from Consumers Energy

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, MI – There is freezing rain developing in Southwestern Michigan this morning will move North and East throughout the day and into early Tuesday morning. A quarter inch of ice or more is possible, especially in Northern and Central portions of the state, which could result in power outages. Consumers Energy is monitoring the weather closely, mobilizing resources and making other preparations to quickly respond to any service interruptions.

To prepare for what to do before, during and after a storm, we encourage you to visit http://www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter for helpful tips. At this location, you can visit the online outage map, report an outage and sign up to receive power restoration updates.

