Sparrow Hospital to host forum regarding concussions in youth sports

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Sparrow Hospital will host a free community forum on the realities of concussions in youth sports.

The event is intended as a real world discussion on concussions from multiple perspectives and will be led by neurologist Jeff Kutcher and sports reporter Joanna C. Gerstner.

The pair is nationally known and have previously co-authored a book on continuing sports careers after suffering concussions.

The forum takes place Monday at the Sparrow Hospital Auditorium on East Michigan Avenue and is scheduled to last from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sparrow’s Sports Medicine Program reported that it saw 150 sports concussion cases in 2016.

