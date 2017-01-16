Skubick: Schor vs. Bernero

LANSING, MI – The betting money in town is that Rep. Andy Schor and the incumbent mayor, Virg Bernero, will go toe to toe this year. It’s a common tradition that the local Lansing state lawmakers have a good working relationship with the mayor’s office but it appears that is not the case with Mr. Schor and Mr. Bernero.

Mr.Schor said the he couldn’t tell when the last time he had a substantive conversation with the mayor was.

Mr.Bernero says he will run on his record and Mr. Schor won’t figure much into his thought process.

Mr. Schor reports he’s being encouraged to run and continues his discussions with voters and community leaders saying its pretty close to a decision which he’ll reveal next month.

Mr. Bernero believes he can win but takes nothing for granted saying it’s up to the voters to make the choice.