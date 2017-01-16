Michigan Congressman Justin Amash to Donald Trump: ‘Dude, just stop’

LANSING, MI – West Michigan Congressman Justin Amash wasn’t thrilled with a series of tweets from President-elect Donald Trump criticizing U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, Amash, R-Cascade Twp., responded to a series of Friday tweets from Trump criticizing Lewis for “falsely complaining about the election results” when cities are in disrepair with a quick quip: “Dude, just stop.”

In a recent interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Lewis said he doesn’t see Trump as a “legitimate president” following allegations of Russian hacking that he believes “helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

Trump soon fired back, arguing Lewis should “spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart.” He tweeted again 11 hours later: “Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get!”

Amash was one of several members of Congress who came to Lewis’ defense on social media. Lewis is known nationally as one of the main leaders in the 1960s civil rights movement.