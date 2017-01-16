Local MLK Celebration at the Allen Neighborhood Center

LANSING, MI – Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic speech kicked off a day of service for volunteers at the Allen Neighborhood Center. Volunteers of all ages, races and nationalities delivered community newsletters, built gardening boxes and painted a bee home for a local park to celebrate this day.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.