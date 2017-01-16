Local MLK Celebration at the Allen Neighborhood Center

By Published:
mlk

LANSING, MI – Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic speech kicked off a day of service for volunteers at the Allen Neighborhood Center. Volunteers of all ages, races and nationalities delivered community newsletters, built gardening boxes and painted a bee home for a local park to celebrate this day.

