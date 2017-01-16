Local events to celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a national holiday and Monday state and city offices will be closed to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The MSU Museum is hosting their Quilted Conversations exhibit and reception in East Lansing to highlight human and civil rights issues.

The quilts on display will honor champions of the civil rights movement.

The museum is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon will take place at the Lansing Center at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the Hannah Community Center.

Fenner Nature Center in Lansing is holding a day of service to honor the holiday.

You can come down and volunteer your time by cleaning trails and participating in habitat work from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.