Local events to celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In this Aug. 28, 1963 photo, The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, gestures during his "I Have a Dream" speech as he addresses thousands of civil rights supporters gathered in Washington, D.C. onths before the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous I Have a Dream speech to hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Washington in 1963, he fine-tuned his civil rights message before a much smaller audience in North Carolina. Reporters had covered Kings 55-minute speech at a high school gymnasium in Rocky Mount on Nov. 27, 1962, but a recording wasnt known to exist until English professor Jason Miller found an aging reel-to-reel tape in the towns public library. (AP Photo)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a national holiday and Monday state and city offices will be closed to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The MSU Museum is hosting their Quilted Conversations exhibit and reception in East Lansing to highlight human and civil rights issues.

The quilts on display will honor champions of the civil rights movement.

The museum is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon will take place at the Lansing Center at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the Hannah Community Center.

Fenner Nature Center in Lansing is holding a day of service to honor the holiday.

You can come down and volunteer your time by cleaning trails and participating in habitat work from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

