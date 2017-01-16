Lansing’s 32nd Annual “MLK Day” Luncheon

Today, the nation honors a man who lived his life fighting to see his dream come true.

A country where skin color, did not dictate who had rights or not.

And in celebration of the holiday, the 32nd annual MLK luncheon was hosted in the Capitol City today.

More than 1,400 people gathered at today’s luncheon at the Lansing Center to remember the man, who once had a dream that many still live today.

6-News spoke to a few people in the crowd, and even caught up with the keynote speaker, who say, Dr. King paved the way for the future.

For more than 30-years, the MLK Holiday Commission has brought hundreds of people together on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to celebrate the life and legacy of the civil rights leader.

Mary Jackson says, today reminds her of King’s message.

“Black, white, Mexican, whatever, it’s beautiful. That’s what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was about. He was about equality, he was about people coming together,” says Jackson.

The theme for this year’s luncheon comes from Dr. King himself:

We must learn to live together as brothers, or perish together as fools.”

A message those at the luncheon say, hope is heard around the world.

“There’s a saying that says, brighten the corner where you are. So that’s what we’re doing here. We’re brightening the corner of where we are so that we can be a beacon to others,” claims Daryl Hibbert.

Keynote speaker, civil rights activist, Myrlie Evers-Williams, worked for more than 3-decades to seek justice following the murder of her husband, Medgar Evers in 1963.

Today, she shared her story, hoping to inspire others.

“If I didn’t stay involved, I wouldn’t know what’s going on,” says Evers-Williams.

A message of community service and inclusion, started by King and still ringing true today.

“You don’t look at the color of people. My parents always told me, you look at the heart of a person,” claims Jackson.