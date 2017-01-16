Gov. Rick Snyder to deliver 7th State of the State address Tuesday night

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – It’s a common phrase many people know: “actions speak louder than words.” For any person, let alone a state governor, it’s easy to say the right things, but following through on your promises? That may not be as easy.

In what’s become one of the more anticipated speeches every year in Michigan, we’re now less than 24 hours from hearing Governor Rick Snyder deliver his 2017 State of the State Address.

Before we hear what the governor has to say Tuesday night, 6 News read through and listened to his speech from 2016 and broke down some of the key issues he said he wanted to focus on, and then did some digging to find out if Governor Snyder followed through on his promises.

From 2016 State of the State Address: “I’m personally committing the next three years of my administration to tirelessly work to ensure that the families of Flint can heal from this wound and that every Michigander enjoys the quality of life they deserve,” Governor Snyder said.

Since the governor delivered that State of the State Address back in January of 2016, it’s safe to say all eyes have been on Flint and what Governor Snyder is doing to fix the city’s water crisis.

From 2016 State of the State Address: “We are working hard for you and we are absolutely committed to taking the right steps to effectively solve this crisis,” Governor Snyder said.

That was then; let’s look at what’s happening now. While some may argue that officials at the local, state, and federal level aren’t doing enough to fix the long and short-term problems in Flint, as promised in his 2016 speech, the governor released tens of thousands of emails from his office.

As a result, Michigan Attorney General, Bill Schuette has criminally charged more than a dozen people, while the governor has cleaned house and made new appointments.

According to the governor’s office, to date, $234 million has been allocated for Flint; $70 million has been earmarked so city residents have safe drinking water, and $27 million has been spent on replacing hundreds of lead pipes.

“To achieve the needed academic outcomes, financial stability in Detroit Public Schools must be achieved,” Governor Snyder said.

When it comes to education, specifically Detroit Public Schools..

From 2016 State of the State Address: “Let’s deliver recommendations to building Michigan’s educational future…the goals we want to achieve,” Snyder said.

According to the governor’s office, the new Detroit Public Schools Community District started 2017 with no debt, and has a new locally-elected school board. Also, for the first time since 2009, no longer needs an emergency manager for its schools.

One issue the governor highlighted in his 2016 address, but didn’t see much improvement in 2016, is our state’s infrastructure problems.

From 2016 State of the State Address: “We need to invest more and smarter in our infrastructure so we can avoid crisis like this in the future,” Governor Snyder said. “We see rusting bridges, we drive on the roads and feel the potholes and cracked concrete, but underground some pipes are over 100 years old. Some are made of wood, others made of lead, many burst in the winter. Out of sight, out of mind until we have water problems or power goes out or sewer backs up from a flood or our freeways flood because the pumps don’t work…..we need to have better solutions. We can come up with better solutions.”

In addition to his promises, the governor also signed legislation that will help families of first responders who are killed in the line of duty. It will enact a one-time lump sum and five years of health care coverage.

He also signed legislation that will help combat the opioid epidemic that’s plaguing our state. Bipartisan “Good Samaritan” allows Michiganders of all ages to seek medical assistance for themselves or others without fear of prosecution in the case of a potential drug overdose.

In addition to that, new laws allow people to get narcan without a prescription, which could help to eliminate opioid deaths. Michigan schools will also be able to have access to it.

The governor will deliver his 2017 speech at our State’s Capitol Tuesday at 7 p.m.

