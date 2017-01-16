Fatal Crash in Onondaga Township

LANSING, MI – At 4:30a.m. this morning, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old Plank and Tompkins roads in Onondaga Township for a fatal crash.

A vehicle left the road and crashed. The passenger, a 22-year-old male from Mason, died at the scene. The driver, a 22-year-old male from Onondaga, fled the but later returned.

After the driver returned to the scene, he was taken to the hospital and later arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

