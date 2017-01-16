Condemned killer Marvin Gabrion’s ‘planning, premeditation’ override mental-illness claim, prosecutors say

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Against his attorneys’ strong advice, Marvin Gabrion took the witness stand at his trial for the 1997 murder of Rachel Timmerman.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, he testified that the teenage mother he was accused of killing – her body was found chained and bound in a remote Newaygo County lake – had actually committed suicide with the help of two other people who left evidence at Gabrion’s campsite.

He called government witnesses in the case “pedophiles,” and claimed he’d set up a charitable trust for missing children – a startling assertion given that Timmerman’s daughter, 11-month-old Shannon Verhage, had disappeared at the same time as her mother. Authorities have said they believe Gabrion killed her, too.

Now long-convicted in the murder case and staring down the death penalty, Gabrion, 63, contends he was mentally ill when Timmerman was slain, and that he should not be executed, as ordered by a federal jury.

He is trying to have his conviction or sentence vacated, or get a new trial. Michigan law does not allow the death penalty but it is permitted under federal law.

Gabrion has filed a civil appeal after his direct appeals were exhausted.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Timothy VerHey, Jennifer McManus and Sally Berens said Gabrion’s latest appeals mirror those addressed at his trial in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, and before the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.

The appeals court found “overwhelming” evidence of Gabrion’s guilt.

He is now seeking an evidentiary hearing on several issues, including his mental health, adequacy of his trial attorneys and rulings at trial by the judge.

Gabrion contends his violent family history, multiple head injuries, mental health and substance abuse should be weighed against the decision to execute him.

Prosecutors say he should be put to death.

“Assuming, (for the sake of argument) (and against all of the evidence), Gabrion displayed any form of mental illness at the time of the Timmerman murder, its manner of execution, as found by the jury, required substantial planning and premeditation, and was not impulsive or the product of some diminished ability to understand or process the situation.

“This is precisely the type of conduct and thinking that deserves the ultimate punishment and is intended to be deterred with the federal death penalty,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.

The ‘overwhelming’ evidence

Gabrion killed Timmerman, 19, in June 1997, about a year after she said he raped her. She was abducted two days before his rape trial was to begin in Newaygo County Circuit Court.

Her body was found a month later in Oxford Lake in the Manistee National Forest in Newaygo County. She was found bound, chained with cinder blocks. Prosecutors think Gabrion also killed her daughter, whose body has not been found.

He is suspected of killing three others, including two whose bodies have not been recovered.

Prosecutors say Gabrion’s defense has asked that a judge establish a new “blanket exemption” from the death penalty for those with mental illness. Gabrion did not try an insanity defense. At the time of his murder case, he was found competent to stand trial.

Mental-health experts who examined Gabrion found evidence of histrionic, anti-social and narcissistic behavior, the prosecutors said.

Timmerman and her daughter were going to dinner with John Weeks, an associate of Gabrion, on June 3, 1997.

She did not return to her father’s home in Cedar Springs, but she sent letters to him, the prosecutor and judge retracting her rape allegation against Gabrion. She said she had moved to Arkansas with the man of her dreams.

The prosecution said she wrote the letters under duress, at Gabion’s behest.

Timmerman had feared that Gabrion would kill her before she could testify against him.

“She repeatedly said that he had raped her the summer before, and that the court case was coming up and he was going to kill her for it,” prosecutors wrote.

Witnesses later said they saw Gabrion with a blond woman who looked like Timmerman on the shore of Oxford Lake in June 1997.

On June 6, witnesses saw Gabrion unloading a boat. He removed blocks and chains, rinsed it out and used a grinder on it.

Neighbors said he later put the small aluminum fishing boat up for sale. The registration was ground off.

Rachel Timmerman’s body was found a month later, chained to cinderblocks secured by a padlock.

The blocks, and spray paint and adhesives on the blocks, were chemically indistinguishable from similar items at Gabrion’s Altona home.

Police also found the key to the padlock there.

Timmerman had been reluctant to report the 1996 rape because Gabrion had threatened to kill her baby, Shannon, while she watched, before killing her, if she talked to police, records showed.

About three months after Timmerman’s body was found, Gabrion met a man at an Indiana truck stop to interview him for a carpenter’s job. He had the man fill out an application and asked for his parents’ names, Social Security number and driver’s license.

Gabrion later used the information to obtain a Virginia driver’s license in the man’s name.

He allegedly told a friend: “It’s not hard to get rid of somebody. You just weigh them down and throw ’em in the lake.”

He explained to another longtime friend that he “got rid of” his girlfriend “permanently,” prosecutors said in court records.

He told a newspaper reporter that baby items found at the campsite where he lived were for his dog. He also worked to distinguish boundary lines of Oxford Lake to determine where private property met federal land.

“While at another jail, Gabrion told another inmate that he’d killed Timmerman because she screamed rape and he ‘had to take care of business,’ ” court records show.

He killed the baby because he didn’t know what to do with her, Gabrion allegedly told a witness.

Jurors heard about his sex assaults of girls and women, assaults on neighbors, threats to kill them, and his several violent assaults of others in community.

In one instance, while playing cards with friends, he got upset when one of the players got up to get heart medication for an uncle. It turned into a large fight: He beat and kicked a man, punched the man’s wife in the face, slammed her head into the ground three times, beat her 10-year-old son and threw him across the room onto the floor and threw the family dog against the wall.

He set other neighbors’ houses on fire, fired a rifle in the direction of other homes, pointed a rifle from an upstairs window at a woman as she helped her child into a car’s back seat, then followed her in his own car when she fled.

He assumed the identity of Robert Allen, a homeless man, to get his Social Security disability benefits.

Allen and Wayne Davis, a witness in Timmerman’s rape case, both went missing.

John Weeks, who set up a date with Timmerman at Gabrion’s urging, also disappeared.

The body of Davis was eventually found in a lake near Gabrion’s home. The others remain missing.

While locked up in a federal prison in Milan, Gabrion threw urine and feces at prison workers and started a fire in his cell. He also managed to pose as a U.S. District Court clerk and tried to arrange a transfer from Milan, the government said.

Gabrion’s case is before U.S. District Judge Robert Holmes Bell, who presided at his trial. He is retiring at the end of the month, however.

Gabrion’s attorneys – Joseph Cleary, Monica Foster and Scott Graham – have asked that the judge recuse himself over statements he made to The Grand Rapids Press and MLive and WOOD TV8 about Gabrion.

The prosecutor did not agree with the request and Bell has yet to respond. He will be on senior status, inactive, but is not expected to continue with the case after he retires.

For more visit Mlive.com.