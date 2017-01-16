“Autumn” Pet of The Day January 16

Meet “Autumn”, our Pet Of The Day today. Autumn is a 7-month-old gray and white gentle and loving kitten. She bonds quickly with other cats and would be happy with a friendly cat in her new home. She is a shy girl, but once she trusts you, she’s a sweet snuggly girl that sits in your lap. She is spayed, has the appropriate shots and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Autumn by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

