AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 10 cents

By Published:
Gas prices

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 10 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.40 per gallon. That’s about 61 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

The lowest average price was about $2.30 per gallon in the Flint area, while the highest average was about $2.52 in the Marquette area.

The Detroit area’s average daily gas price decreased about 10 cents to about $2.41 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s