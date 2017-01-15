Thousands rally to save affordable health care

With health care coverage for millions of American’s on the chopping block, thousands of people gathered in Warren this afternoon to speak out against it.

The cold temperatures didn’t stop thousands of Michiganders from standing in long lines, and standing together in solidarity, to prove to the Nation what affordable health care means to them.

“We need to stand together and we need to show Washington, and we need to show the Republicans and the incoming President that we are going to hold their feet to the fire and we’re not going away,” says rally goer, Kirk Garey.

The rally was just one of 70 happening across the country today, where some of our state’s leaders, including Senator Debbie Stabenow, took turns expressing their fear for the future of health care in America if the ACA is repealed.

“Whether or not you’re going to be able to take your child to the doctor, get the care you need, make sure your parents or grandparents get the nursing home care they need, perscription drug help, I mean all of that is unwound and ripped apart with what they’re talking about doing,” says Stabenow.

“We want to show that the democracy works, that the voice of people and people who are going to be impacted in such a dramatic way have an opportunity to be heard,” claims Senator Gary Peters.

Even Vermont Senator, Bernie Sanders made an appearance, hoping to make a point saying healthcare should be a right of all people, not just a privilege.

And for many, like Vanessa Burnett, it’s personal.

She says, the after-affects of repealing affordable healthcare would be devastating.

“I was crying about it the other day actually just reading about it and I think especially because public health and health in general is really near and dear to my heart because that’s what I want to do with my life, it just, it isn’t right,” says Burnett.

Those who came out to the rally today say that this is just another push on an issue that could affect everyone in the nation.