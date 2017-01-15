A.C.A. repeal concerns healthcare workers & citizens alike

LANSING, (WLNS) – 20-year old Michigan State University student Yamani Vinson is among those who could be impacted if the “Affordable Care Act” is repealed.

As of now, under Obamacare people like Vinson can stay on their parents health insurance until they’re 26 but if taken away, they’ll be on their own.

“We’re trying to build that foundation where we can afford things like our own insurance and you know be able to take care of our ourselves, I think it puts us all in a sense of survival mode, it’s extremely unfair,” said Vinson.

The A.C.A. gives opportunity to millions of people across the country and if repealed, it could be pulled out from underneath them…a worry among many health care providers.

“People have coverage for their preventative services, their health maintenance, plus their chronic conditions we can take care of those,” Chief Medical Officer for Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, Ray King stated.

King says without Obamacare, giving people the care they need will be an obstacle.

“We are in a place you know by working with our physician providers and other resources within the community to figure out how to take care of the community…regardless, it’s just going to be way more challenging,” said King.

Lori Kostoff also works in health care and she says she hopes some portions of the A.C.A.’s policies will stay in place if it’s repealed.

“If it doesn’t, I mean right now my thinking is I think in Michigan it’s going to have a much larger impact due to the number of people that were impacted by it,” said ACO Executive Director with Aledade, Lori Kostoff.

Although Donald Trump has not yet introduced any plans as to what would replace Obamacare if it’s repealed, it continues to be a concern among many.