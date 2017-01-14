5th Quarter Game Scores January 13

Here are scores from the top prep basketball games in mid-Michigan

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jackson Parma Western 61 – Jackson Lumen Christi 47

Grand Ledge 65 – Lansing Eastern 62

Howell 56 – Pinckney 38

Ithaca 53 – Saginaw Valley Lutheran 43

Lansing Catholic 68 – Ionia 66

Lansing Christian 59 – Stockbridge 40

Waverly 58 – Mason 37

Leslie 64 – Lake Odessa Lakewood 53

Marshall 57 – Jackson Northwest 44

Olivet 67 – Charlotte 57

Perry 73 – Maple Valley 38

Webberville 55 – Byron 49

Portland 48 – Eaton Rapids 44

Lansing Everett 57 – Lansing Sexton 55

Okemos 81 – Jackson 61

Haslett 70 – DeWitt 61

St. Johns 53 – Owosso 37

Ovid-Elsie 73 – Pinconning 39

East Lansing 70 – Holt 66

Williamston 75 – Fowlerville 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pewamo-Westphalia 38 – Laingsburg 31

Morrice 50 – Genesee 16

East  Lansing 70 – Holt 30

Olivet 46 – Charlotte 25

Hartland 43 – Brighton 36

DeWitt 49 – Haslett 46

Bath 60 – Potterville 17

St. Johns 60 – Owosso 24

Perry 56 – Maple Valley 16

Williamston 62 – Fowlerville 33

Grass Lake 65 – Vandercook Lake 40

Hanover-Horton 60 – Napoleon 32

Lansing Everett 57 – Lansing Sexton 37

Stockbridge 68 – Lansing Christian 46

Brooklyn Columbia Central 49 – Hudson 47

Burton Bendle 43 – Durand 40

Carson City-Crystal 68 – Vestarburg 13

Fulton 46 – Fowler 34

Hillsdale 61 – Dundee 52

Waverly 48 – Mason 43

Marshall 41 – Jackson Northwest 40

Michigan Center 57 – Addison 38

North Adams-Jermoe 48 – Burr Oak 10

Jackson Parma Western 52 – Jackson Lumen Christi 35

Pittsford 68 – Waldron 30

Springport 65 – Concord 43

