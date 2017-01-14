5th Quarter Game Scores January 13

Here are scores from the top prep basketball games in mid-Michigan
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jackson Parma Western 61 – Jackson Lumen Christi 47
Grand Ledge 65 – Lansing Eastern 62
Howell 56 – Pinckney 38
Ithaca 53 – Saginaw Valley Lutheran 43
Lansing Catholic 68 – Ionia 66
Lansing Christian 59 – Stockbridge 40
Waverly 58 – Mason 37
Leslie 64 – Lake Odessa Lakewood 53
Marshall 57 – Jackson Northwest 44
Olivet 67 – Charlotte 57
Perry 73 – Maple Valley 38
Webberville 55 – Byron 49
Portland 48 – Eaton Rapids 44
Lansing Everett 57 – Lansing Sexton 55
Okemos 81 – Jackson 61
Haslett 70 – DeWitt 61
St. Johns 53 – Owosso 37
Ovid-Elsie 73 – Pinconning 39
East Lansing 70 – Holt 66
Williamston 75 – Fowlerville 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pewamo-Westphalia 38 – Laingsburg 31
Morrice 50 – Genesee 16
East Lansing 70 – Holt 30
Olivet 46 – Charlotte 25
Hartland 43 – Brighton 36
DeWitt 49 – Haslett 46
Bath 60 – Potterville 17
St. Johns 60 – Owosso 24
Perry 56 – Maple Valley 16
Williamston 62 – Fowlerville 33
Grass Lake 65 – Vandercook Lake 40
Hanover-Horton 60 – Napoleon 32
Lansing Everett 57 – Lansing Sexton 37
Stockbridge 68 – Lansing Christian 46
Brooklyn Columbia Central 49 – Hudson 47
Burton Bendle 43 – Durand 40
Carson City-Crystal 68 – Vestarburg 13
Fulton 46 – Fowler 34
Hillsdale 61 – Dundee 52
Waverly 48 – Mason 43
Marshall 41 – Jackson Northwest 40
Michigan Center 57 – Addison 38
North Adams-Jermoe 48 – Burr Oak 10
Jackson Parma Western 52 – Jackson Lumen Christi 35
Pittsford 68 – Waldron 30
Springport 65 – Concord 43