Weekend bridge inspections to cause detours in Lansing area

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you are driving on the interchanges of I-496 and US-127 this weekend you can expect to see some detours.

Bridge inspections will be done between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

These bridge ramps will be impacted by the inspections:

Trowbridge Road entrance ramp to westbound I-496

Trowbridge Road entrance ramp to northbound US-127

Northbound US-127 exit ramp to Kalamazoo Street

Kalamazoo Street entrance ramp to southbound US-127

There will be detours posted when each ramp is closed.

It is expected that the ramp closings will last between 4 and 6 hours each.