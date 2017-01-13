Weekend bridge inspections to cause detours in Lansing area

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you are driving on the interchanges of I-496 and US-127 this weekend you can expect to see some detours.
Bridge inspections will be done between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
These bridge ramps will be impacted by the inspections:
- Trowbridge Road entrance ramp to westbound I-496
- Trowbridge Road entrance ramp to northbound US-127
- Northbound US-127 exit ramp to Kalamazoo Street
- Kalamazoo Street entrance ramp to southbound US-127
There will be detours posted when each ramp is closed.
It is expected that the ramp closings will last between 4 and 6 hours each.