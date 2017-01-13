Secretary of State Ruth Johnson and a rapping kangaroo have teamed up

LANSING, Mich. – Secretary of State Ruth Johnson and a rapping kangaroo are teaming up to encourage Michigan residents to hop online to do their Secretary of State business as part of a grassroots effort to spread the word.

“I am asking you to help out and share the video and the message of hopping online at ExpressSOS.com with as many people as possible to help shorten the wait times at Secretary of State branch offices,” Johnson said. “The more people that know about using the online services the shorter the wait times are for those who must visit an office in person.”

The Secretary of State’s Office is working with 25 percent fewer employees than it had a decade ago and the offices are getting busier as the state’s economy has picked up.

Residents can renew their registration/tabs for your car, truck, motorcycle and watercraft. Most people can renew or replace a standard driver’s license or state ID. And with its Print ’N Go feature, customers can print their receipt and drive legally until they get their card or sticker in the mail. (Every eight years, customers need to visit an office to get an updated photo). Customers can get a duplicate vehicle registration or title, and change/update their address and personal information. You can even join the organ donor registry, all from the comfort of your home, library, office or on the go.

ExpressSOS.com launched in 2011 and has conducted 9.6 million online transactions, saving customers the trip and avoiding the line.