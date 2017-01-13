Sand angel world record attempt planned after losing ice-cream mark

LUDINGTON, MI — Ludington claimed an ice cream world record in 2016.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, in 2017, the community looks to claim another record using something else it has in abundance: sand.

On Saturday, June 10, the town will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously making sand angels.

The record is currently held by Pembrokeshire, United Kingdom, with 352 people simultaneously making sand angels on June 6, 2015.

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is organizing the 2017 record attempt through its foundation. The event is planned to not only bring visitors and a spotlight to the town, but also to be a fundraiser for cancer patients.

“I’m hoping to blow it out of the water,” said Kaley Petersen, director of the hospital’s foundation, volunteers and community services, of the current record.

The goal is 5,000 participants, she said.

The record attempt will be free and open to the public, but there will be online registration along with online donations. Registration will also be taken the day of the event.

Donations will go to the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Cancer Service Center Patient Assistance Fund.

Sand angels are scheduled to be made at 1 p.m. on June 10 at Stearns Park Beach in Ludington.

Guinness World Records will have a judge on site who will announce at the event whether the record was broken, Petersen said.

That will be vastly different from the more than 12 weeks it took to verify the 2016 world record for ice cream.

During summer 2016, Ludington claimed the Guinness World Record for the longest ice cream dessert with 2,970 feet of ice cream, cherries and whipped topping. The record was bested by Nashville, Michigan, on Sept. 17, 2016, with a 3,656-foot dessert.

But Ludington isn’t letting the loss of its record hold it back.

“House of Flavors and Ludington will always be world record-breakers,” said Barry Neal, owner of House of Flavors. We look forward to working with our friends, family and community to break more world records in the future.”

House of Flavors coordinated the Ludington ice cream record.

While there won’t be an ice cream-related record attempt this year, Neal said he has other ideas for House of Flavors to scoop records for Ludington.

Neal said he’s not looking to get in a competition with Moo-Ville, the dairy that put on the Nashville record attempt.

“Right now, we’re focusing on the hospital’s attempt at the sand angel record,” said Neal, who is on the organizing committee.

Check out more from Mlive.