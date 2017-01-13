One man hospitalized, suspect arrested following Jackson shootings

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Jackson Police are untangling a night of violence in the city and a man is inside a jail cell as a result.

He’s a suspect in a shooting from last night, that sent two people to the hospital.

Police say everything started just after 10:00 p.m. on the 100 block of Randolph Street on the city’s south side.

Jackson City police say when officers got on scene they found two people with gun shot wounds, a 13-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man.

6 News is told that the man is in critical condition this afternoon.

During the investigation police say they learned a fight broke-out just before the bullets starting flying.

A possible suspect was identified when there was a report of a second shooting on West Morrell Street less than a mile away.

According to police someone shot at a house.

No one was hurt, but while there police say they found and arrested a 36-year-old man who they think may have played a role in the initial shooting.

