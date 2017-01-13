New project announced for Michigan Avenue corridor in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The revitalization of the Michigan Avenue corridor in Lansing could be taking another step.

Mayor Virg Bernero, the Lansing Economic Area Partnership and The Gillespie Company today rolled out plans for a new mixed-use development on the 2200 block of East Michigan Avenue.

The 4-story project, dubbed Provident Place, would include commercial/retail space, 33 residential units and a new parking structure.

The total project cost is estimated at $7 million dollars and will create 20 to 30 temporary construction jobs and 15 to 20 new permanent jobs.

“The transformation of empty, blighted buildings into productive spaces creates new short- and long-term business opportunities, puts people to work, increases city revenues, and adds to the overall appeal of the Lansing area,” said Mayor Bernero.

The developer has to submit a brownfield cleanup plan to be approved by the Lansing City Council.

Once that plan is approved the project will proceed and the developer will be reimbursed $1.7 million over 19 years to cover the brownfield costs.

The project is planned to be completed in the fall of 2018.