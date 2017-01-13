New project announced for Michigan Avenue corridor in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Avenue…a gateway that connects Michigan State University to the capitol city…a corridor that’s truly making a comeback.

“You can see it happening before your eyes, the transformation of Lansing,” said Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero.

“We’re finally becoming who we should be…we have all kinds of new buildings coming online,” Bob Trezise stated, President/CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP).

One of those new developments is directly off Michigan Avenue…it may not look like much now, but it’s called “Provident Place”…and developer Scott Gillespie has big plans for the upcoming project.

“There’s 33 new apartments, there’s studios, one bedroom and two bedrooms, there’s also 9,500 square feet of commercial space,” said Gillespie.

The project will cost nearly *$7-million and on top of providing a space that Gillespie hopes will attract both the younger and older crowds, he’s throwing in something…special for future tenants.

“We have underground parking, we have parking that will be underneath the building so you can park in a covered area, get in an elevator and go straight to your apartment,” Gillespie added.

“The building itself eliminates blight and it will also pay income tax to the city so this project costs the taxpayer zero money,” Trezise stated.

Gillespie says because he grew up in this particular area of Lansing it holds a special place in his heart and he hopes this new development will help bring Michigan Avenue back to life.

“We feel that the more people we can put on the avenue, the safer it will be, the more vibrant it will be, the more attractive it will be to retailers and to businesses,” said Gillespie.

Construction will begin later this year and Gillespie plans to wrap up in fall of 2018.