NAIAS: It’s showtime in the Motor City

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) – All eyes are on Detroit as the North American International Auto Show opens to the public tomorrow.

There are some things you need to know before you go and what models you should keep an eye out for.

As new cars roll into Detroit for the auto show the feel around the showroom floor is all about the future of automobile innovation.

From electric cars, to autonomous cars, to new designs for older models, the focus is on the future.

The show opens tomorrow and runs through January 22nd from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

The last day the show wraps up a little earlier, 7:00 p.m. that night the doors close for good.

Some of the cars that people are flocking to see include the new 2018 Chevrolet Traverse which was unveiled earlier this week.

The new Traverse model will be built in the Lansing area at the Delta Township plant.

And starting tomorrow you can see this sleek, new design for yourself.

It’s another indication that Lansing and General Motors continues to have a strong relationship.

“Oh yeah, there is no doubt that GM Lansing is a part of the fabric of who we are,” enthuses GM VP of Global Product Development Mark Reuss.

The new Traverse will be available in late summer or early fall this year.

It won’t add any new jobs in Delta Township but it could in the future.

“It may create jobs because right now we’re forecasting that the market is going to stay hot for crossover SUVs,” says GM Executive Chief Engineer SUV Rick Spina. “This car is going to play really strongly. If this thing plays the way we want it to it may create some jobs in the case of more demand.”

As the show opens for the public Saturday you can also catch a glimpse of the car, truck and utility of the year: the Chevy Bolt, Honda Ridgeline and the Chrysler Pacifica are all head-turners at this year’s auto show.