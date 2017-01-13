Do you know him? Search on for suspect in two Jackson Co. armed robberies

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – Take a good look at these photos and video.

Multiple police departments in Jackson County are looking for one man who they say robbed a gas station overnight and tried to rob another.

First-up was a station in Leoni Township on the 3400 block of Page Avenue.

Officials say the man walked in, showed a weapon but when he didn’t get the cash he demanded he left.

Then, just a few minutes later police say the same man went to the Citgo gas station on the 100 block of Main Street in the village of Brooklyn.

That’s about 12 miles away.

The man grabbed cash but by the time officers got on scene the suspect was gone.

Police say the man is between 5’7″ and 5’10” tall, weighs roughly 175 pounds and was seen wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt.

If you recognize this person you’re encouraged to call either the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety at 517-788-4223 or the Columbia Township Police Department at 517-592-3122.