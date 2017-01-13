Demetrious Cox accepts plea deal, to pay over $1000 in fines

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Demetrious Cox has agreed to a plea deal following an arrest made late last year.

The former MSU defensive back has agreed to plead guilty on an outstanding littering citation in return for a misdemeanor assault and battery charge being dropped.

Cox will have to pay over $1,000 in fines as part of the citation.

According to MLIVE, East Lansing police arrested Cox in November after they say he hit a cab driver.

Cox said he was falsely accused due to matching the description of the assailant.

