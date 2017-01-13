Dead body found inside burning vehicle in Hillsdale County

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Authorities are looking for answers following the discovery of a dead body inside a burning vehicle in rural Hillsdale County.

It happened Wednesday night on Voorheis Road near Waldron Road in Somerset Township.

The Jackson Post of Michigan State Police is handling the investigation.

First Lieutenant Kevin Rod says it all started with a call to 911.

“A passerby had seen the vehicle fully engulfed,” Rod said.

Firefighters rushed to the area and put out the flames, then found a dead body inside the vehicle.

“Our investigators are working to identify the owner of that vehicle. It was a smaller SUV-style vehicle,” Rod said.

The body is so badly burned that troopers are having a hard time identifying the person that was found in the vehicle.

They may have to rely on medical and dental records.

Investigators from Michigan State Police were back on the scene Friday afternoon looking for more clues.

Troopers don’t know what the vehicle was doing out there, or if the body was already dead before the fire.

“It’s disturbing to me. It’s too close to home,” said neighbor David Gould.

Gould came out to see the scene for himself after hearing about the suspicious fire on social media.

He believes whoever is responsible for the fire took advantage of the low traffic dirt road that’s far away from homes.

“It looks like the perfect spot to get rid of somebody. Hopefully they can figure out who it was, and where they’re from,” Gould said.

An autopsy that’s taking place Friday could shed light on this mystery.

If you have any information or saw anything suspicious in the area, you’re asked to contact the Jackson Post of Michgian State Police at 517-780-4580.

“Our investigators will follow all and any leads,” Rod said.

The results of the autopsy are expected next week.