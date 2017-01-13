Carson City woman dies in US-127 crash

(Photo: Ryan Schuling)
(Photo: Ryan Schuling)

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One woman has died in a crash on US-127 that shutdown part of the highway for several hours on Thursday.

A car driven by a Carson City woman was traveling south on US-127 near the Grand River Avenue exit when it a guardrail in the median around 3:00 p.m.

The woman died about three hours later in a Lansing hospital. Her name has not been released by Lansing Township Police.

She was alone in the car.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

This story continues to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News

