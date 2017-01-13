Car fire on Lansing north side turns into house fire

LANSING, Mich. – A fire that started in a car parked in a driveway quickly spread to a Lansing house.

Several fire engines responded to the call at the 400 block of West Fairfield Avenue around 1:00 a.m. on the morning of Friday 13.

A woman was already out of the house by the time they arrived, and a dog escaped when a firefighter opened the door.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators aren’t yet sure how the car originally caught fire, but say that those who live there may still be able to live in the home.

