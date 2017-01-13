“Bruno” Pet Of The Day January 13

Meet “Bruno”, our Pet Of The Day today. Bruno is a 2-month-old boxer mix. He’s a sweet boy who could grow up to be a big dog. Bruno has been neutered, is current on all his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Bruno by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
