Zeeland Twp. fire truck falls down ditch en route to crash

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are working to clear a Zeeland Township fire truck that fell down an embankment while en route to a crash.

The fire truck was heading southbound on 72nd Avenue near Chicago Drive when the driver lost control on the ice. The truck slid across the northbound lane and drove into a ditch before rolling on its side. The crash happened as firefighters were on their way to an injury crash involving a car and semi-truck on I-196 at Byron Road around 4:15 a.m. Thursday.

Three firefighters, including the 57-year-old driver and two passengers, all suffered minor injuries.

>>Our sister station WOOD-TV first reported this story

