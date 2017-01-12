WATCH: Jane Aldrich says good-bye

(WLNS) – After 31 years on the anchor desk at WLNS TV 6 News Jane Aldrich says good-bye.
Watch as co-anchor Sheri Jones says her final good-bye to her longtime friend and Jane wraps up her news broadcasting career in classic Jane style.
