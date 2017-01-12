US to allege Fiat Chrysler cheated on emissions

By Published:
ap_11052412554

DETROIT (AP) – Two people briefed on the matter say that the U.S. government is accusing Fiat Chrysler of violating the Clean Air Act on some of its diesel engines.

The Environmental Protection Agency has scheduled a news conference for Thursday morning to release details of the matter. The people briefed on the matter didn’t want to be identified because the formal announcement hasn’t been made.

The move comes one day after federal prosecutors announced that Volkswagen would plead guilty to criminal charges and pay a record $4.3 billion penalty for cheating on emissions tests.

