Stars of “Beautiful, the Carole King Musical” share bond with audience

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Singer and songwriter Carole King had so many hits.

However, after seeing “Beautiful the Carole King Musical”, playing right now at the Wharton Center, you realize there are so many more you probably didn’t know she wrote.

Carole King was no more than 16 years old when she sold the lyrics to her first song.

And now, decades later, her story comes to the stage.

But will the younger generation buy tickets to see her life story?

6 News This Morning anchor Justin Kree sat down with two actresses from the musical who say they will and they do come see the show because King’s music is legendary.

“I’m thinking who is Carole King? I don’t know who this lady is her name is kind of familiar. And I’m sitting in the audience myself thinking oh — I know these songs,” said Salisha Thomas, Ensemble.

Suzanne Grodner plays Genie, King’s Mother in the musical.

She had met with Carole King herself to do the research for the role. “Her mother passed away about the same time my Mother did, so we talked about that and I feel a great responsibility because I’m portraying someone who was such an influence on Carole’s young life. She was her biggest cheerleader,” said Suzanne Grodner, “Genie Klein”.

A musical about falling in love, falling out of love, and the struggles that comes with fame.

The best part is, this is the true story of singer songwriter Carole King.

“We have people of all ages and all generations who are touched by the story, and thrilled by the music”. Grodner said.

“You don’t even realize how bad you want to see it until you are sitting in the audience. We have this bond with the audience and them with us. it’s just a really great experience.” Thomas said.

The show runs from now through Sunday at the Wharton Center, tickets start around $40