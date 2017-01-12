Jail for father, probation for mother in baby burying case

Related Coverage Parents who buried infant child plead guilty

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s a story we’ve been following closely since last summer, and now it’s finally coming to a close.

Two parents who recently pleaded guilty to burying their dead baby boy in a field learned their fate Thursday morning.

Brittani Hill and Timothy Young were sentenced in Jackson County Court.

Young was given 300 days in the county jail, with credit for 156 days served.

Hill was only given two years of probation.

Despite the sentencings taking place, there is still lots of mystery surrounding this case.

Sometime during the winter of 2016, Hill and Young buried their 9-month-old son named Matthew.

They then dug him up again several months later and buried him in a different spot, then fled to Ohio.

In July, authorities found baby Matthew behind a home in Waterloo Township and the couple was arrested.

“The biggest concern for me in this case is what we do not know,” said Jackson County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Katie Rezmierski at the sentencing.

Investigators were unable to determine how the little boy died, so his parents could only be charged with hiding his body.

While the couple didn’t have much to say in court, Hill’s attorney talked about how she was influenced by her boyfriend.

“She woke up to him screaming, she woke up to him saying this is what we have to do. I don’t think it was her decision. I think she was being played a little bit by an over-bearing person,” said defense attorney Jared Hopkins.

Along with her probation, Hill is ordered to undergo psychological counseling to help her process what happened.

Prosecutors hope reality will sink in.

“There’s also a tiny life that is gone. And when it ended, quite frankly for all we can tell, no one even cared,” Rezmierski said.

Last month, Hill gave birth to another baby.

The baby girl is now in foster care.

