Parents of baby found buried in a field to be sentenced

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. – The parents of a baby found dead in a Waterloo Township field are expected to be sentenced on Thursday.

Both Brittani Hill and Timothy Young pleaded guilty to concealing the death of their infant son and removing the dead body without permission.

Young told authorities that he found 9-month-old Matthew dead in his crib and buried the infant’s body in a field behind their home at the time.

The two then went to Ohio, where they were eventually arrested in Dayton.

They both face up to five years in prison.

Investigators have not been able to determine what caused the infant to die.